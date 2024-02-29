Bharat Tex Expo-2024: J&K hard sells silk industry to foster collaboration

NEW DELHI, FEBRUARY 29: The Jammu and Kashmir government pushed hard to promote exquisite silk at Bharat Tex Expo 2024 in New Delhi.

A delegation from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Sericulture Development Department (SDD), headed by Director Sericulture J&K, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat participated in the International Conference on ‘Global Scenario and Sustainable Solutions in Silk Industry’ held at Bharat Tex Expo 2024 in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Sericulture J&K said that these kinds of events provide a plethora of opportunities for businesses and manufacturers to gain global visibility and publicity among the focused audience and expand their customer base across the globe.

During the occasion, one of the Automatic Reeling unit holders M/S Bombyx Mori, Khanmoh, Srinagar, Kashmir participating in the event, showcased his stall of silk products. He informed that his unit produces 20 MT Silk yarn for weaving quality silk cloths and expressed his optimism that by these events, the business will get the opportunity to conduct transactions on B2B platforms to widen and expand the area of the network in contemporary global business scenarios.

The National and international delegations from across the country and the world actively took part in the Expo,, the Unitholders from different parts of the country including Jammu & Kashmir showcased their stalls to highlight the diversity and potential of the Silk Industry.

The participation of the J&K Sericulture Development Department in this global event reflects the commitment to explore sustainable solutions and foster collaboration for the growth and development of the silk industry.

Director Sericulture J&K while expressing his views, underscored the significance of such Expos and their positive impact on the silk industry, and said that the Department of Sericulture is actively considering organizing similar Expos in Jammu and Kashmir which will certainly act as a catalyst for the revival and growth of the Silk Industry in the region.

During the occasion, the Director of Sericulture further emphasized that strenuous efforts are being made to revive the Sericulture industry in J&K

Distinguished personalities present on the occasion included Dr. H. Kinoshita, Consulting Engineer (Silk Reeling Technology) from Japan; Dr. Chyuki Takabayashi, Director of Okaya Silk Museum, Okaya, Japan; Dr. Rangam Rajkhowa, Associate Professor at the Institute for Frontier Materials, Deakin University, Australia; and Dr. G Hariraj, Scientist -D (Retd.) from CSTRI, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Bengaluru.

These eminent individuals shared their valuable insights and expertise, contributing to the overall success and knowledge-sharing atmosphere of the conference.