Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri celebrated 18th foundation Day with fervor and gaiety. An impressive function was organized in the University auditorium. Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor of the University was the chief guest, whereas first lady of the University Dr. Seema Akbar was the special guest on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Akbar Masood stated that BGSBU is the fastest growing University of the country that has achieved many milestones within a short duration of 18 years of its establishment. Prof. Akbar mentioned that over the years BGSBU has become a dream destination for students and scholars across the Country.

Congratulating the BGSBU Fraternity on 18th Foundation Day, The Vice Chancellor said this day is momentous occasion for each one of us as it offers a unique opportunity to celebrate what we have accomplished, to express our gratitude to those who have contributed to the growth of the University and to strengthen our resolve to continue developing our institution for our future generations.Applauding the efforts of faculty members who have given major impetus for cutting edge research the Vice Chancellor said that whatever we have been achieving till now is an outcome of the inspirations, efforts and contributions of each one of you.

On the Occasion, The VC announced a scholarship scheme for the wards of deceased staff members of the University. The VC also announced a fee reduction of 50 percent for the wards of GDH staff of the University for pursuing education in various departments of the University. The VC also announced a slew of initiatives for the welfare of the employees of the University.

In his address Prof Akbar acknowledged the contribution of former Vice-Chancellors of the University in institution building. On the occasion, Prof. Akbar urged the students and faculty members of the University to strive hard to make their families and nation proud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier Dean Academic Affairs Prof Iqbal Parwez delivered the welcome address and highlighted the various achievements made by the University in national and international forums.On the ocassion the Vice Chancellor released two books authored by Dr. Shams Kamal Anjum and Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Wani respectively.

On the occasion, a colorful cultural program was presented by the students of the varsity . A mushaira was also organized on the occasion in which faculty members of the University enthralled the audience with their poetic creations. Mohd Ishaq , Registrar of the University proposed the vote of thanks.

Those who were present on the occasion included Dean Education Prof G M Malik, Dean SOET Prof. Asif Hussain, Associate Deans, Heads of various departments, faculty members , officers and officials , students and research scholars of the University.Dr. Danish Iqbal Raina, Media Advisor conducted the proceedings of the event.