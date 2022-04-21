Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by at least 80 men after she was pushed into prostitution in Andhra Pradesh.

Police have rescued the girl from Guntur. After her mother’s death, she was adopted by a woman identified as Swarna Kumari.

The accused had befriended the girl’s mother at a hospital during the peak of the Covid in June last year. She took the girl away without the knowledge of her father, India Today reported.



The matter came to light after the girl’s father approached the police to find his daughter.

Police have arrested 80 men including an engineering student. Police are also looking for other men who are still absconding.



The victim was sent to different brothels in Andhra and Telangana. Police said Swarna Kumari is a prime accused in the case who pushed the victim into prostitution.



Additional Superintendent of Police, K Supraja, said police have identified more accused in the case. According to police, 35 of the accused are pimps and the rest are customers.



Supraja said one of the accused is in London. Police have also seized a car, 53 cell phones, three autorickshaws, and bikes used in the commission of the crime