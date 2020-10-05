B2V3: Advisor Baseer Khan visits Mamer Kangan, takes stock of public issues, demands

GANDERBAL: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today said that the ambitious Back to Village program is exemplary model of public outreach where officers interact with the common masses to assess their developmental aspirations bridging gap between people and the administration.

Advisor said this during a mega function organized in Panchayat halqa Mamer-A of Kangan Sub-Division in connection with the Day 4 of 3rd phase of ambitious ‘Back to Village’ programme.

District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal, Visiting Officer, DG, WCD, BDC chairperson, Sarpanchs besides district officers were present on the occasion.

Highlighting the objectives of B2V, the Advisor said that LG is personally monitoring the progress of the program and has visited several areas especially far flung areas to assess the development aspirations of the people besides reviewing implementation of beneficiary oriented schemes at grassroot level.

Terming people’s participation soul of Back to Village program, Advisor urged the common populace to participate in B2V3 enthusiastically to putforth their demands as per their needs. He termed public participation in decision making as an essential component to percolate the fruits of development at the grass root level.

Meanwhile, PRI representatives and locals highlighted their issues and demands meant for overall development of the area like upgradation of roads, development of ground, dispensary, completion of Kachpatri road, High school besides special package for ponny and pithuwalas and sought Advisor’s personal intervention for resolving them in a stipulated timeframe.

While responding to the demands of the people, Advisor said that the LG led administration is always available to listen to the issues of the people and is committed to provide best amenities to the common people at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, Advisor inaugurated the upgradation work of Water Supply Scheme (WSS) Mammer-B which was approved under Back to Village 1 at the cost of Rs. 8.5 lakh.

The DDC informed that with this up-gradation work over 10,000 souls of three villages including Mamer, Kasanapati and Thune will be supplied treated water.

Later, Advisor laid foundation for bridge on Mamer Nallah approved at the cost of Rs 5.60 lakh under 14th FC.

Earlier, Advisor distributed sports items, domicile certificates, KCC cards, baby kits and wheel chairs among the beneficiaries.