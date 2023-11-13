SRINAGAR: The fifth phase of the Back to Village (B2V-5) initiative, which kicked off in District Pulwama on November 9, concluded successfully on Sunday.

Executed in two well-organized phases, the program unfolded across all 190 Panchayats in the district, garnering substantial participation from the local populace.

According to a statement by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the Visiting Officers, acting as agents of development, actively engaged with the public, ensuring that the community’s voices were acknowledged. The immersive approach involved comprehensive inspections of various projects, emphasizing a hands-on methodology to comprehend and address the specific needs of each locality.

The ‘Back to Village 5’ program marked the commencement of projects through Grah Parvesh ceremonies, signifying the inauguration of PMAY houses. Nasha Mukt pledges, a pivotal aspect of the program, were undertaken, reaffirming the Government’s dedication to comprehensive community development and the well-being of its citizens, ensuring a ‘Nasha Mukt’ Pulwama.

“The enthusiastic participation of officers and officials from various departments in District Pulwama played a crucial role in the success of the ‘Back to Village 5’ initiative. Their extensive presence in every Panchayat Halqa ensured that citizens were well-informed about government schemes, with a special focus on the saturation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and self-employment generation initiatives,” stated the press release.