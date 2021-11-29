Uri: The Department of Employment and Counseling Centre (DE&CC ) Baramulla in collaboration with the District Administration on Saturday organized an awareness programme on various employment generating schemes at the Govt degree College, Uri.

On the occasion, awareness regarding various self-employment generating schemes and skill development programmes run by government across J&K was raised among the participants by the officers and officials from various line departments.

The programme started with a keynote address by SDM Uri Harvinder Singh, IAS in which he stressed that the organisation of such programs are the need of the hour to address the issue of unemployment in UT of J&K especially Uri.

The speakers urged unemployed youth to come forward and avail benefits under various schemes being implemented by line departments.

The participants were informed that the unemployed youth should register themselves and submit their choice of business unit they are interested in with respective BDO offices. The District Employment and Counseling Center will scrutinize and filter the applications and forward the same to various departments.

During the program, DE&CC resource persons apprised the students of GDC Uri about the various skill development schemes launched by Govt. of India. The students were also made aware of the training schemes and financial support that the government is providing to trainees and future entrepreneurs.

Among others, the programme was attended by all line departments, Principal GDC Uri, Vice Principal GDC Uri , BDO Uri , BDO Boniyar , BDO Paranpilla , BDO Bijhama and a large number of unemployed educated youth.

