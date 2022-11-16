Srinagar: On a sunny weekday, a group of tourists from West Bengal made an impromptu halt at Kunzer on their way to Gulmarg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curious about local handicrafts, they had heard about `Artisane, Art and Culture Center’ back home.

As they walked inside, they were fascinated to see artisans busy making handicraft products.

“We experienced firsthand how a carpet is made on a loom. From Pashmina shawls to Kani shawls, silk carpets, colorful papier-mache products, minute sozni, embroidery work, and woodwork, everything seemed fascinating. Kashmir’s art too demands appreciation given the level of skill of artisans and their hard work,” said Mannu Sharma, a tourist who was leading the group.

Not just Mannu, scores of tourists, both locals and foreigners, have been frequenting the Center to have a first-hand experience of Kashmir’s art and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People come here in good numbers, especially the tourists, who are interested in art and culture. First, they observe the building, which has been given a heritage look. Later they are exposed to the art of Kashmir, which includes carpet weaving, pashmina weaving, Kani shawl weaving, and paper machie,” said Mehboob Iqbal, co-founder of the Centre.

To make sure that the visitors are shown the original handcraft, the owners have roped in the best artisans of the valley.

“We have Pashmina weavers from Fateh Kadal, who are reputed and renowned for their skills. Similarly, artisans from Kanihama have been roped in for the weaving of Kani shawls. We want to keep it simple, pure, and perfect,” Iqbal said.

Even some Bollywood celebrities too visited the heritage house to witness Kashmir’s art and craft.

“So many Bollywood actors and actresses visited our heritage center. Recently Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari and actor Sameer Soni visited our center,” he said.

Artisane is an off-shoot of the `House of Ali Shah’ which was established in 1860. Founders are using social media, print, and broadcast media to promote art and culture and attract tourists.