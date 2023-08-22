Baramulla: The Baramulla police have acted promptly, making an arrest in the case of an alleged rape that occurred in Baramulla town. According to a statement provided the incident unfolded when a minor girl (identity withheld) filed a written complaint.

The complaint detailed that she had been abducted by an individual identified as Mohammad Umar Parray (Venture Driver), son of Mohammad Amin Parray, residing in Parray Mohalla Sangri. The victim alleged that she was subsequently raped at an isolated location in Sangri.

Upon receiving the written complaint, the Baramulla Police swiftly registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Police Station Baramulla, invoking relevant sections of the law. Employing a combination of technical and human resources, the dedicated team at Police Station Baramulla successfully located and apprehended the accused individual in record time.

The victim underwent necessary medico-legal procedures, while the investigation into the case remains ongoing. The police spokesperson affirmed their commitment to pursuing the case diligently.