Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the Army Commander of the Northern Command, held a strategic meeting with R.R Swain, the Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir.

The primary focus of the discussion revolved around strengthening collaboration between the military and police units, adopting a zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism, and addressing security and administrative concerns in preparation for the approaching winter challenges.

In a communication on X, a spokesperson from the Northern Command of the Indian Army stated that LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, engaged in discussions with Shri R.R Swain, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to enhance coordination between the forces, plans to combat terrorism effectively, and the arrangements for security and administration in anticipation of the upcoming winter season.

He further remarked, “The Indian Army and J&K Police remain dedicated to reinforcing the safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir.”