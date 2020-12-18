Appeal with folded hands, ready to discuss all issues : PM to farmers

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly defending laws that have triggered massive protests by farmers, said on Friday that he was ready with folded hands to discuss every issue with the farmers.

“We are ready to have our hands folded, heads bowed and with humanity, we will allay the fears if anyone has any concerns”. PM Modi said, addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh via a video. He also pointed out that there are no plans to end the Minimum Support Prices and it is the biggest lie ever.

PM Modi said agricultural reforms were discussed for over two decades by every government.

“These laws were not brought in overnight. Every government, state has discussed these in detail in the past 22 years. Farmer groups, agricultural experts, economists, scientists and progressive farers want a reform to happen. The parties that are opposing these laws today have promised these same reforms in their manifestos,” said the PM.

“These parties are pained today. They are asking themselves, what we couldn’t do, how could Modi do? Why should he get credit? My reply to them is – you keep the credit. Even I will give credit to your own manifestos. I don’t want credit. I want farmers’ lives to improve. Stop misleading farmers.”

The Prime Minister’s address was part of the government’s outreach to farmers amidst the ongoing protests on highways near Delhi.