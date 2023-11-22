Acting tough against the drug dealers/peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society by taking stringent action against them who pose serious threat to the health and welfare of the people, ANTF Kashmir detained a notorious drug peddler under PIT NDPS Act.

The notorious drug peddler identified as Firdous Ahmad Reshi son of Mohammad Abdullah Reshi resident of Khawaja Mohalla Tangmarg Baramulla A/P Hamza Colony Bemina Srinagar was involved in various cases registered under NDPS Act and his activities were incorrigible and accordingly booked under PIT NDPS Act.

The said notorious drug peddler was hell bent to spoil the life and carrier of young generation by selling drugs to them. He was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to youth of various areas at Srinagar. Despite his involvement in many cases, he did not mend his activities and remained promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth especially school going children.

The said notorious drug peddler has been booked under PIT NDPS Act after obtaining formal orders from the competent authority and lodged him in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

General public appreciated the role of ANTF for its action against the drug peddlers. Consistent efforts against drug peddlers reassure the community members that ANTF J&K is making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse.