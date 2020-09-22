Amid strict health protocols, 4700 students appear in class 12th bi-annual exams

Srinagar, Sep 22: Around 4700 students Tuesday appeared in class 12th bi-annual examination amid strict health safety protocols

Students who have passed two or more than two subjects have already been promoted to the next class. However, those students who have a backlog in four or more subjects will have to appear in a bi-annual examination.

PHOTO BY Umar Ganie/ KM

Joint Secretary Examination, BOSE, Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak told The Kashmir Monitor that out of 6500 students enrolled for general English paper, around 4700 appeared in the bi-annual examination.

“The examination was conducted smoothly across Kashmir. All SOPs were strictly followed in all the 206 identified centers. Students, who were without masks, were provided with facemasks. And sanitizers were available in the exam centers,” he said.

Hakak noted that there were no reports of any student having flu or COVID like symptoms. “We have already advised the COVID positive students will not be allowed to appear in exams. However, if any students have common flu symptoms, their exams will be held in separate rooms,” he added.