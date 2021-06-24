All-party meet begins at PM’s residence in New Delhi

Srinagar: The crucial All-Party Meeting, being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi has begun where all the invitees from Jammu and Kashmir have arrived.

According to the media reports from New Delhi, Prime Minister reached his residence just a few minutes ago, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K mainstream leaders were already present.

All the invitees (J&K leaders) including National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister G N Azad, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Ghani Lone, Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari, CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leader Tara Chand, BJP leaders Ravider Raina, Kavinder Gupta and Nirmal Singh have reached PM’s residence.

Pertinently, the centre had invited at least 14 J&K leaders including former chief ministers for an All Party Meeting following which hectic deliberations took place within the political parties as well as People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of mainstream political parties comprising of NC, PDP, CPI (M), Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) and Awami National Conference (ANC)—(KNO)