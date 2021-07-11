All educational institutions in J&K to remain closed till July 31

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday extended the closure of educational institutions till July 31 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic .

An order to this effect has been issued by the Member Secretary State Executive Committee of the J&K government’s Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction while invoking section 24 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

All schools, colleges, universities and technical education, skill development institutions and private tuition centres shall remain closed for the said period for physical class work, reads an order.

Teachers have been asked to continue online classes from their home only. However, higher educational institutions shall be allowed to seek physical presence of minimal staff for research work. (KDC)