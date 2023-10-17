As the highest-ranking official of the council, the Chief Executive Councillor plays a pivotal role in shaping the region’s future. Dr. Jaffar Akhone, a distinguished leader with extensive experience in Kargil’s political landscape, possesses a wealth of knowledge in local governance.

In the recent Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil elections, the alliance of JKNC and Congress, along with two independent candidates, secured 22 out of the 26 seats, reflecting the dynamic political landscape in the region