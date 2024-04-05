Advisor chairs crucial meet to protect Ladakh’s flora and fauna

LEH: The Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, UT Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal presided over a meeting addressing important issues concerning Ladakh’s sustainable development and conservation efforts, at the Civil Secretariat, Leh.

Key points discussed included the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve-related matters, plantation schemes/projects across Ladakh, progress updates on the Hemis Shukpachan Project, and initiatives safeguarding Ladakh’s emblematic State Animal, State Tree, State Bird, and State Flower.

At the outset of the meeting, a comprehensive presentation by the Forest Ecology and Environment department, progress reports on various agendas, providing stakeholders with invaluable insights into ongoing efforts and future strategies.

Among the focal areas addressed were the establishment of the State Climate Change Cell, the Mountain Research Institute, the Choglamsar Park Project, and the Animal Rescue Centers in Kargil and Leh. Additionally, discussions centered on the Revised Home Stay, Scheme, strengthening the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee, and the implementation of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) schemes for guest houses with 10 to 20 rooms, underscoring Ladakh’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism.

Dr Pawan Kotwal emphasized the importance of efforts towards sustainable development while ensuring the preservation of Ladakh’s unique ecological heritage. It was appreciated that as per the latest census figure of the snow leopard released by the Ministry of Environment and forests.the population of this rare animal which also the state animal of UT Ladakh has been eliminated to be 477 out of the total of 718 snow leopard across the six state/UT of Trans Himalayan region of our country. This is a strong indicator of robust ecology of the UT Ladakh.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to pursue these agendas with diligence and collaboration, fostering a harmonious balance between sustainable development and ecological preservation for the betterment of Ladakh and its inhabitants.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner/Secretary of Forest, Ecology & Environment, UT Ladakh; the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Ladakh/Chief Wildlife Warden, Ladakh; the Chief Conservator of Forest, Ladakh; Wildlife Warden, Leh; Deputy Conservator of Forest (HQs); Senior Accounts Officer, FE&E Department, Ladakh; Deputy Director Planning (K), PD&MD, Ladakh; Divisional Forest Officer, Leh; Divisional Forest Officer, Kargil; and Wildlife Warden, Kargil.