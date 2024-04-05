Notorious drug smuggler held under PIT NDPS Act

SOPORE: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police booked notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Sopore after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority.

The notorious drug smuggler namely Showkat Ahmed Sofi son of Abdul Sattar resident of Dangerpora, has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against the said drug smuggler and was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of the Police District Sopore and other areas of the district.

“General public appreciated the role of Police for their action against drug smugglers. Police’ consistent actions against the drug smuggler should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse,” a police statement said.