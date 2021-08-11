‘37% increase’: Data shows over 9,514 projects completed in J&K in 2020-21

Srinagar: Pandemic and lockdown notwithstanding, Jammu and Kashmir administration claims it has given a major push to the developmental projects in the union territory.

Government data shows that the execution of developmental projects has increased by 37 percent in 2020-21.

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that 9514 developmental projects executed by various departments were completed in 2020-21, which is 2581 projects more than 2019-20.

In 2019-20, a total of 6933 developmental projects were completed in the newly declared union territory, which was 14 percent more than the works completed during 2018-19.

As many as 6090 developmental projects were executed in 2018-19 when the governor’s rule was imposed after the fall of the PDP-BJP government.

The document suggests that the highest number of developmental projects during 2020-21 were completed in Srinagar. OVer 1388 works worth Rs 410.99 crores were executed in the district.

In, Budgam, Ganderbal, Anantnag Pulwama and Kulgam , 385,210, 595, 456, and 441 works respectively were executed during 2020-21.

A total of 213, 493,220, and 674 projects were executed in Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara respectively during the same period.

In the Jammu division, 4439 projects were completed. Jammu topped the list with 990 projects worth Rs 610.69 crores executed during 2020-21.

In Sambha, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch, 302,454,708 and 362 projects respectively were completed during 2020-21.

A total of 361, 394,214, 441,275, and 23 projects were completed in the Doda, Ramban, Kisthwar, Udhampur, and Reasi respectively during the period.

Pertinently, the size of the J&K budget for 2021-22 was Rs.1,08,621 crore.

Out of the budget, the developmental expenditure is of the order of Rs.39817 crore, which shows a 33% increase over RE 2020-21.

As per the document, the capital budget is further segregated into four broad sectors of the economy. The Administrative Sector has the allocation of Rs. 2067 crore, of which 67% is expected to be spent on Home Department. For Social Sector, the capital budget is approved at Rs. 4920 Crore with 30% allocation exclusively for Health & Medical Education Sector.

Similarly, allocation under Economic Sector is of the order of Rs. 8467 crore of which 57% and 19% have been allocated for Rural Development and Agriculture Production respectively. Maximum capital allocation viz; Rs. 24363 crore has been earmarked for Infrastructure Sectors with Rs. 6346 crore for Public Health Engineering, Rs. 4089 crore for Public works, and 2728 crores for Power Development.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently released an e-book consisting of a pictorial compendium of 9514 projects worth Rs 3900 cr completed in J&K. “The pictorial compendium would act as an inspiration for the executing agencies for timely completion of the projects with all quality parameters in place,” he said.