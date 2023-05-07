SRINAGAR, MAY 7: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today visited vegetable growing areas of Srinagar district including Maloora, Takanwari and adjacent parts to take stock of agriculture scenario.

Speaking to the farmers gathering, ACS said that the poly houses being provided to famers by the department has created several success stories. He said that the past scenario has changed and the results of different initiatives by the department are indeed encouraging and satisfactory. He added that more and more farmers of these areas are taking Vegetable Cultivation on commercial basis which is yielding tangible outcomes with transformation of their living standards.

Atal Dullo said that implementation of projects under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme especially in the vegetable sector are expected to revolutionize the vegetable sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

ACS also visited the farms of some progressive farmers of the area and held interaction with them. He sought feedback from them regarding various interventions by the department.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal, gave a detailed presentation of different programs and interventions by the department in the area.

Joint Director Agriculture Inputs, Mohammad Younis Chowdhury and senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.