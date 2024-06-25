Top endocrinologist Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganie named SKIMS director

SRINAGAR, June 25: Top endocrinologist Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ganie has been appointed as director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

Secretary of Health and Medical Education Department Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah today issued formal orders for the appointment of Dr Ganie.

Dr Shah was holding the additional charge of director SKIMS after the retirement of Dr Parvez Koul on March 3.

Prior to his new role, Dr. Ganie was serving as a professor at the Department of Endocrinology. He has been asked to take over the new responsibility with immediate effect.