CRPF launches initiative to provide iftar meals 

BUDGAM: The Central Reserve Police Force’s Bravo Company of the 44th Battalion, stationed in Narbal, Budgam, has launched a heartwarming initiative in observance of the holy month of Ramadan. Under the motto “Suraksha bhi aur Seva bhi” (Security and Service), the battalion has undertaken a remarkable endeavor to provide Iftar meals to passersby and car drivers approaching Iftar time.

Commandant Rishi Raj Sahay emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, “Ramadan is a time for introspection and acts of kindness. Through this program, we aim not only to fulfill our duty but also to foster stronger ties with the community we serve.”

Assistant Commandant Ajay Kumar Mishra highlighted the importance of respecting Ramadan’s sanctity, stating, “This holy month teaches us invaluable lessons in patience and compassion. By offering Iftar meals, we honor these teachings and promote communal harmony.”

This initiative signifies more than just a meal; it symbolizes the CRPF’s commitment to community welfare. “Our duty extends beyond ensuring safety; it encompasses fostering well-being,” added Sahay.

As the CRPF Bravo 44 BN continues its noble efforts, it reinforces the vital role of security forces as pillars of support in society, fostering trust and unity among communities.