SRINAGAR: The body of a woman was discovered in Bemina, a locality in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

An official informed the news agency KNO, that the woman, identified as Tanveera, wife of Showkat Ahmad Kaloo, from Nendresh Colony, Bemina, was found under mysterious circumstances in the Durbal area by local residents early in the morning.

They promptly alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and took custody of the body. Subsequently, the body was transported to the hospital and will be handed over to the family following the completion of medico-legal formalities.

(With inputs from KNO)