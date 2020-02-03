News
Admin reshuffle in JK: Gazanffer SMC Comm, Firdous Giri Secy BOPEE
Srinagar, Feb 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration on Monday ordered large scale reshuffle in the middle rung of administration involving more than 30 officers, some of them at the level of Secretary and Special Secretary to the government.
According to two separate orders issued by the General Administration Department, Pradeep Kumar, KAS, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission, is transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K, relieving Owais Ahmed, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA of the additional charge of the post.
Gazanffer Ali, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, relieving Shamim Ahmad Wani of the additional charge of the post.
Shabnam Kamili, KAS, Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, relieving Mir Tariq Ali, KAS, Director General, Women Child Development, J&K of the additional charge of the post.
Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.
Nitu Gupta, KAS, Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICDS, J&K.
Dr. Firdous Ahmad Giri, KAS, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination.
Abdul Hafiz Shah, KAS, Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag.
Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, KAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla-Kupwara.
Ram Savak, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Jammu.
Raj Kumar Katoch, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Jammu, relieving Deepika Kumari Sharma, KAS, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Jammu of the additional charg.
Babu Ram, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.
Pankaj Raj Katoch, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, Mission Dairy Development.
Puneet Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba), is transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority.
Sanjay Gupta, KAS, Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba).
Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority. He may also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, till further orders.
Mohammad Anwar Banday, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Union Territory of Ladakh, is transferred and posted as Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Anantnag, relieving Mr. Nazir
Ahmad Khwaja, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag of the additional charge of the post
Akhtar Hussain Qazi, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda, is transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.
Narayan Dutt, KAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua.
Sukh Paul Singh, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department.
Sammer Naik, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khansahib, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir.
Nissar Ahmad Malik, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag.
Mohammad Aslam, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Sohan Lal, KAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu.
Syed Ahmad Kataria, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khansahib. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Khansahib, till further orders.
Sandeep Seointra, KAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Additional CEO, Smart City, Jammu, relieving Mr. Ghan Shyam Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.
Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department, is transferred and posted as Revenue Attorney with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Ab. Baseer Ahmad, Deputy Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal.
Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi, Collector, Land Acquisition, Public Works (R&B) Department, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Zainpora, till further orders.
News
Four JeM associates arrested: Police
Srinagar, Feb 3: J&K Police Monday said it arrested four militant associates linked to outfit JeM in Awantipora.
Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Amin, Mohd Rafiq and Fayaz Lone residents of Khrew and Maqbool Dar resident of Awantipora.
As per police records they are involved in assisting the active militants of JeM operating in the areas of Awantipora.
“As per the investigations, they were providing logistic support and shelter to the active militants of JeM including JeM Commander Qari Yasir and his other associates who were recently killed in an encounter at Awantipora,” a police spokesperson said.
Cases under relevant sections of law stands registered at respective police stations and further investigation in the matter is in progress.
Police is also investigating the role of four other persons for their involvement in supporting militant related activities in the area and providing support to the active militants of the area.
News
300 identified encroachments to be removed in Sgr: Admin
Srinagar, Feb 2: With an aim to clean Srinagar city from encroachments, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Sunday said that the administration has begun retrieval of encroached parts of famed Khushalsar Lake, besides demolishing 25 encroachments and retrieving 30 kanals of lake area.
“This anti-encroachment drive will continue until over 300 identified encroachments are removed in Srinagar,” Dr Choudhary said. “We want a massive public support on this and people should come forward and report about the encroachments, cases of land grab across the City,” he said, adding “We have completed all the requisites formalities and has started removing encroachments and retrieving encroached parts of Khushalsar Lake,” he said.
The anti-encroachment drive begun on Saturday when the administration swung into action removing 25 encroachments including structures and compounds and retrieving over 30 kanals of lake area.
The DC has urged the general public to report to concerned authorities all cases of land-grabbing and illegal constructions on Government or common land and water bodies in the district and help the district administration in its renewed efforts to safeguard these public assets of great importance.
According to officials, this significant step that has been long overdue follows extensive preparations over the last few months during which relevant formalities – including inspections and verifications and issuance of notices to encroachers – were completed.
Notably the identified encroachments in Khushalsar lake area include around 80 illegally built residential houses—where people live — aadami-wise details of which were compiled last year by the Revenue department of the district. The other 220-odd encroachments are in the forms of fenced landholdings and plinths and sheds. These also include under-construction structures.
The encroachers who have built residential houses in the lake area have been served several eviction notices during the last several months.
While the first eviction notice was served soon after the retrieval proceedings were initiated following District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary’s visited the area in May last year the last eviction notice was served last month. The recent action against encroachments in the lake area also saw two of these residential houses coming in the path of bulldozers and being demolished.
The administration has appealed to the locals to self-demolish their residential structures and self-evict there from. It has warned that obstructions in retrieval proceedings and non-compliance with eviction orders will result in strict criminal proceedings as per the law.
Meanwhile in the light of these illegal constructions having taken place without requisite building permissions, the DM has ordered the Jammu and Kashmir Police to investigate the matter and look into possible official involvement in illegal construction of residential structures in the lake area.
Pertinently, famed Khushalsar Lake was once a vast and thriving water body with clear water and thriving vegetation — and acted as a source of livelihood for many. However, presently the lake is in highly deteriorated condition having been encroached upon at many places with illegal construction and landfilling.
The lake once stretched from Zoonimar up to the Aali Masjid but now it is considerably reduced. It is connected to the Anchar lake via a small channel. Another smaller lake, known as Gilsar, is connected to the Khushal Sar through a narrow strait, which is spanned by a bridge known as Gil Kadal. The Gilsar lake is in turn connected to the Nigeen lake via the Nallah Amir Khan. According to conservationists, until the 1970s, the Mar Canal drained into this lake providing navigability up to Ganderbal though the Anchar Lake. They say, after the filling up of the Mar canal, the condition of the lake deteriorated further.
News
‘Govt going tough against encroachments along water bodies’
Srinagar, Feb 2: Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Sunday said that administration was taking several measures to stop encroachments along wetlands and other water bodies in Srinagar, asserting that the community participation was vital for conserving valley’s rich biodiversity.
Speaking at a ceremony organized by Department of Wildlife, Jammu and Kashmir Government on World Wetlands Day here, the Deputy Commissioner said that administration cracked down on the illegal encroachments along Khushhal Sar, demolishing the boundary walls and other encroachments that had been constructed over the past few months.
“Local communities play a vital role in the fight against wildlife crime and also in conserving valley’s rich biodiversity,” said Dr Choudhary in his speech. He said that engaging communities to support conservation activities is often challenging. However it bears endless fruits. He urged the Department of Wildlife to launch similar programmes—which would woo locals and community at large to help them in mission conservation.
He said that a special squad of officials has been constituted at district level—who would be closely working with the Department of Wildlife to stop illegal encroachments along wetlands and other water bodies in Srinagar.
“It is sad to spot newer constructions surrounded by wetlands. Those from the down-and-out club find it tough to get even a small piece of land after crossing technical hurdles,” he said.
He point out that there has been no let-up in the illegal attempts to fill paddy fields and wetlands despite several measures from the district administration and the concerned department.
“2014 floods taught lot of lessons to all of us at societal level as well as at policy level. We must have learnt not to mess up with Nature and its and His laws. If we don’t stop encroachments of our wetlands and water bodies, we may see many disasters coming our ways,” he said, adding “We must ensure that we save and conserve the richness of our wetlands and associated endemism for the contribution to ecosystem services. We must also ensure that our wetlands continue to provide us with resilience to the deleterious effects of climate change.”
Chief Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Yehya Naqash said that major wetlands identified in Kashmir districts face threat from excess landfilling, discharge of effluents and human encroachments. However he presented a detailed account of the works and restorations and retrievals missions carried out by the department in recent months.
He said that the Government has pledged to work in a mission mode to revive the pristine glory of the wetlands by reducing human interference.
“We are doing our best to protect and conserve these wetlands, but we need people’s cooperation at a large level. There has to be a strong opposition against the violators for ruining these areas,” he said.
“Our wetlands, teeming with rich flora and fauna, are essential for survival of mankind and migratory birds, both endemic and endangered,” he said.
The theme for this year’s World Wetland Day, ‘Wetland and Biodiversity’, which offers a unique opportunity to highland biodiversity.
He said that the Government has urged people and stakeholders to join hands in actively participating in the conservation efforts of the government aimed at protection and restoration of our wetlands.
Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir has the distinction of having one of the highest identified wetlands across the country, prominent among them being Wular Lake in Kashmir and Gharana Wetland in Jammu.
The other speakers who also spoke on the occasion highlighted the vital importance of the conservation of wetlands and region’s overall biodiversity.
They said that there was a need to strengthen the inter linkages of the wetlands to meet the requirement of the local population. Apart from the ecological, biodiversity and tourism benefits, it generates sustained awareness among the masses about the shrinking area and quality of wetlands on account of encroachments, illegal reclamation for housing and farming, industrial activity and pollution.
Earlier the, Deputy Commissioner released the wall calendar of Department of Wildlife and also gave away prizes among students—who had participated in debate and painting competition organized by the department in view of observing World Wetland Day.