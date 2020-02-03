Admin reshuffle in JK: Gazanffer SMC Comm, Firdous Giri Secy BOPEE

Srinagar, Feb 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration on Monday ordered large scale reshuffle in the middle rung of administration involving more than 30 officers, some of them at the level of Secretary and Special Secretary to the government.

According to two separate orders issued by the General Administration Department, Pradeep Kumar, KAS, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission, is transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K, relieving Owais Ahmed, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA of the additional charge of the post.

Gazanffer Ali, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, relieving Shamim Ahmad Wani of the additional charge of the post.

Shabnam Kamili, KAS, Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, relieving Mir Tariq Ali, KAS, Director General, Women Child Development, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Nitu Gupta, KAS, Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICDS, J&K.

Dr. Firdous Ahmad Giri, KAS, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination.

Abdul Hafiz Shah, KAS, Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag.

Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, KAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla-Kupwara.

Ram Savak, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Jammu.

Raj Kumar Katoch, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Jammu, relieving Deepika Kumari Sharma, KAS, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Jammu of the additional charg.

Babu Ram, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Pankaj Raj Katoch, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, Mission Dairy Development.

Puneet Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba), is transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority.

Sanjay Gupta, KAS, Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba).

Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority. He may also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, till further orders.

Mohammad Anwar Banday, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Union Territory of Ladakh, is transferred and posted as Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Anantnag, relieving Mr. Nazir

Ahmad Khwaja, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag of the additional charge of the post

Akhtar Hussain Qazi, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda, is transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Narayan Dutt, KAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua.

Sukh Paul Singh, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

Sammer Naik, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khansahib, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir.

Nissar Ahmad Malik, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag.

Mohammad Aslam, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Sohan Lal, KAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu.

Syed Ahmad Kataria, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khansahib. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Khansahib, till further orders.

Sandeep Seointra, KAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Additional CEO, Smart City, Jammu, relieving Mr. Ghan Shyam Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department, is transferred and posted as Revenue Attorney with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ab. Baseer Ahmad, Deputy Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal.

Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi, Collector, Land Acquisition, Public Works (R&B) Department, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Zainpora, till further orders.