ACS H&ME reviews functioning of NHM in J&K

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj, today chaired a review meeting regarding working and performance of National Health Mission Jammu and Kashmir in the UT.

The meeting was attended by Mission Director, NHM J&K, Yasin Choudhary; Director Finance H&ME, Zahoor Ahmad; Additional Secretary H&ME, Gh Rasool Mir; OSD H&ME, Dr Shafqat Khan; State Nodal Officer, NHM, Dr Mohammad Shafi Koka; Programme Managers and other officers from State Health Society, NHM and Norway India Partnership Initiative while Director Planning, NHM, Rajini Charak; FA & CAO, SHS, NHM, Abhishek Talwaria and NHM officers from Jammu division participated online.

ACS enquired from the officers about their role and responsibility besides their mode of work. He appreciated the role of NHM in improving various indicators related to healthcare in the Union Territory and assured complete support to the department in its endeavors towards strengthening the existing system.

Mission Director NHM gave a detailed power point presentation regarding the activities and achievements under National Health Mission in J&K. He apprised that an amount of Rs 1163.40 crore has been approved under NHM for 2021-22 for implementation of various programmes under the Mission in the UT. The State Health Society has successfully implemented new mechanism for Release, Utilization and Monitoring of funds under NHM in J&K through Single Nodal account, he added. He also informed that special increment to rationalize the salary structure of NHM employees has been provided to NHM staff recently to boost their morale who have been working tirelessly especially during the current pandemic.

Mission Director also presented a brief introduction about various programmes being implemented under NHM in the UT especially Ayushman Bharat, Health & Wellness Centres, Maternal Health, Child Health, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, Tele Radiology, 102-108 Ambulance Services, RKSK, 104 Comprehensive Health Helpline, Tele-consultation through e-sanjeevani, Disease Control Programmes, Aspirational District Programme, ASHA Programme, DNB Programme, Quality Assurance, Bio Medical Equipment Maintenance Programme, NUHM, status of oxygen generation plants etc. Besides, Dialysis Centres had been established in all 20 districts of the Union Territory with support of NHM, he added.

The meeting also reviewed progress on implementation of Emergency COVID Response Package ECRP-II in the UT with all details of activities approved under the programme. It was informed that an amount of Rs 211.03 crore has been approved under ECRP- II for COVID essential diagnostics and drugs, ramping up health infrastructure with focus on Paediatric care units, enhancement of human resources for health, IT interventions, hospital management information system and tele-consultation, capacity building and training components.