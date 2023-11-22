Police in Budgam have solved a blind murder case by arresting the accused brother in Beerwah.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that Police station Beerwah has successfully cracked the blind murder case of Sameer Ahmad Rather, aged 18/19, a labourer from Sail Beerwah. On November 20, 2023, Budgam Police received information about Sameer’s lifeless body spotted behind his residence. In a swift response, an investigation was initiated, involving the police station Beerwah and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams.

Several suspects were called in for questioning including the family members of the deceased. On questioning the family members, Aqib Ahmad Rather, Sameer’s brother, confessed to his involvement.

He said, Aqib revealed a confrontation between the brothers took place, during the intervening night of 19 and 20th November, resulting in Sameer’s demise. Father and sister of the deceased also confessed, providing details about Aqib Ahmad’s role.

Aqib was arrested, and a thorough investigation was conducted, leading to the recovery of essential evidence including the weapon of offence used by Aqib to assault Sameer.

The case has been filed as FIR No. 143/2023 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the spokesman added.