The Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a lambardar in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district for accepting bribe of Rs 8,000.

An official told that the ACB arrested lambardar namely Nisar Ahmad Pandith S/o Ghulam Hyder Pandit of Authoora Bala while taking Rs 8,000 as bribe.

He said that the accused was working as a commission agent of Patwari Halqa Reshipora Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar.

The official said that later the Patwari was also arrested and some incriminating revenue documents were recovered from their possession.

(With inputs from KNO)