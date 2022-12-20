JAMMU, DECEMBER 20: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded its approval for winding up the Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

The Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Board was constituted in the year 1955and over the period, the functioning of the Social Welfare Board became limited to the implementation of National crèche Scheme, and Swahdar Greh Scheme, both Centrally Sponsored Schemes being funded by Ministry of Women and Child Development through the Central Social Welfare Board. These schemes are now being implemented through the other Directorates of the Department namely Mission Poshan and Mission Shakti respectively.

Central Social Welfare Board has since been wound up by the Government of India and on its analogy, the J&K Social Welfare Board has also been wound up.

A committee to be chaired by Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department has been constituted for recommending the roadmap for utilization of services of existing employees/temporary staff already working in the said Board as also for utilization of assets and liabilities of the Social Welfare Board.