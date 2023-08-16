Abhishek Bachchan’s upbringing revolved around film sets, often accompanying his father Amitabh Bachchan during his shoots. In a recent interview, Abhishek reminisced about the 1970s and early 1980s when a significant portion of the Hindi film industry would relocate to Kashmir during the summer months. He shared that during this time, Kashmir felt like a second home as many movies were filmed there, leading to actors, actresses, directors, and their families also moving to the region. The atmosphere resembled a united and joyous extended family.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Abhishek expressed, “During our childhood, summers were synonymous with Kashmir, as the entire Hindi film industry would shift there.” He elaborated, “At any given time, multiple film units, around 7-10, would be stationed there. Esteemed actors and actresses, along with their families, would reside in Kashmir. It was truly a delightful experience.”

SRINAGAR, APR 17 (UNI) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan strolling in hotel lawns in Srinagar is currently shooting the upcoming film Manmarziyaan in the picturesque spots of Kashmir valley on Tuesday. UNI PHOTO-139U

Abhishek’s account painted a vibrant picture of the time spent in Kashmir, reminiscent of a collective vacation for the film industry and their loved ones. “In the evenings, when the husbands were engaged in shooting, the families would engage in activities like Tambola at 4 pm, followed by tea and dinner together. The atmosphere felt like one large, content family,” he fondly recalled.

A cherished memory Abhishek recounted was from the shooting of “Satte Pe Satta,” where Amitabh Bachchan would take the children, including Abhishek, his sister, Adi (Aditya Chopra), Uday (Uday Chopra), and Rohan (Sippy), for a ride in a specially designed car created for the film. “He would gather us all – around 7-8 kids – and take us on a ride around Dal Lake. Those were wonderful, innocent moments,” he mused.

Currently, Abhishek is actively promoting his upcoming film “Ghoomer,” in which he shares the screen with Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. Directed by R Balki, the movie is set to be released on August 18th.