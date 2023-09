Srinagar police on Saturday said to have arrested a man for attempted chain snatching from a lady in Nowgam area on 19th September.

They said accused namely Rayees Ahmad Dagroo S/o Mohd Ismail Dagroo R/o Ichkoot Budgam was arrested and Scooty used by accused has also been seized.

Case under FIR no 148/2023 u/s 392,511,323 already registered in Nowgam Police Station.