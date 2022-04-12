SRINAGAR: For those who spread hate, this should be an eye-opener.

A unique iftar party was organized at TRC grounds in which people irrespective of faith, caste, creed, and gender joined to spread a message of peace and communal harmony.

The iftar was organized jointly by Sports Council employees and a local NGO. “A brotherhood football match and iftar were organized by sports council employees to spread the message of communal harmony at TRC Srinagar,” said a senior officer.

The scene at the stadium was like a mini-India. People from all faiths sat around a Dastar Khawan waiting for azan to break the fast. As a mark of respect, people from other faiths waited for Muslims to break the fast before eating.

“God is one. We have given Him different names. We are humans first. Humanity transcends everything,” said a participant.

A senior officer said sports bridges the gap and teaches harmony. “We are determined to build a bridge through sports. Be it rural or sensitive areas, we are trying to bring people together with sports as the common denominator,” he said.