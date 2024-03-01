`A feeling of peace…’: Come spring, five new exotic varieties will bejewel Asia’s biggest Tulip garden

Srinagar: Come Spring, five new exotic varieties will bejewel Asia’s largest Tulip garden.

Floriculture Officer Javed Masood told The Kashmir Monitor that five new tulip varieties have been added this year. “There were 68 varieties available earlier, but now we’ve added five more. This year 73 varieties of tulips will bedeck the garden,” he said.

Located at the foothills of the Zabarwan hills on the banks of Dal Lake, the 600-kanal Tulip Garden is the biggest draw for tourists visiting Kashmir in spring.

The garden is built on a sloping ground in a terraced fashion consisting of seven terraces. Numerous additional flower species, such as hyacinths, daffodils, and ranunculus, have been added in addition to tulips.

Each year as March progresses, the garden is transformed into a rainbow of hues, with over a million tulips of all kinds covering the ground. Not only is the Tulip Garden aesthetically pleasing, but it also contributes significantly to the local economy and tourism industry. The garden attracts thousands of people annually and has grown to be a popular tourist destination, creating jobs for the residents and boosting small businesses in the area.

Assistant Floriculture Officer, Tulip Garden, Asif Ahmad told the Kashmir Monitor that every year new varieties are added to the garden. “A feeling of peace fills the air as one strolls along the meticulously laid out paths amid rows of tulips that are softly swaying in the breeze. We had 3.7 million visitors here last year; this year, we anticipate breaking that record with even more visitors,” he said.

The garden’s ethereal splendor also makes it a favorite destination for painters and photographers. The tulips provide a picture-perfect scene against the snow-capped peaks and the glistening Dal Lake, inspiring innumerable artistic creations and preserving priceless memories.

Watching the weather forecast, officials are waiting for the first hint of warmth and sunshine to open the garden.

“Millions of tulips will soon blossom as the countdown to springtime begins as the days lengthen and the temperature rises. The garden’s gates will swing open when the weather finally cooperates and all the elements are perfect, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a sea of vivid colors and appreciate the splendor of nature,” said an official.