Jammu, May 30 : At least seven persons were killed when a bus in which they were traveling fell into a deep gorge near Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu district on Tuesday morning.

An official said that a bus (UP81CT-3537) on way from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge near Jhajjar Kotli.

“Seven people died on the spot while 16 others are injured, “he said, adding that four critically injured have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital & 12 others are being treated at local PHC—(KNO)