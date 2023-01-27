Srinagar: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur & Khour. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities.

SAMBA KATHUA UDHAMPUR AKHNOOR KUPWARA Mandi Sangwali Industrial area Railway station Kaili Mandi Samba market Kalibari Ward no 2 District hospital kathua Durga nagar Kathua Govindsar Shivnagar Rajbagh Amrit vihar Dhar Road Rehambal Chinar Shakti Nagar Lambi Gali Ekta Vihar Chopra Shop Gole market Chabutra Bazar Sailain Talab Ambaran Balle Bagh Daskal Akhnoor main chowk Bardhal Kallan Panzgam Sulkoot Kupwara market Anderhama Tregam

The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said, “Connectivity to our customers in the Valley is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most. I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur & Khour. Customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”