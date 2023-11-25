JAMMU, NOVEMBER 25: The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded the administrative approval for setting up of 4 new Industrial Estates in J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, attended the meeting.

These include Industrial estates at Budhi Kathua, Medicity Jammu, Chandgam & Lelhar Pulwama which shall be developed over 1379 Kanals of land with an investment of Rs 136.65 Crores. A part from attracting the investments, the projects shall provide a boost to local employment and is expected to generate over 11497 jobs in the private sector.

The new Industrial estates shall be comprehensively developed in terms of infrastructure viz. internal road works, availability of electricity, Centralized Water Distribution System, rainwater harvesting, roadside greenery/plantation etc.

Besides, the development shall involve setting up of Centralized Effluent Treatment plants on new patterns as per the norms of the National Green Tribunal & other facilities on modern state of art technology. The timeline for completion of projects shall be 18 months.

The establishment of new industrial estates is in line with the commitment of the government to boost industrial development & entrepreneurship in J&K.