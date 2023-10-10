Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Announces Termination of 35 Employees and Early Retirement of 32 in the Ongoing Anti-Corruption Drive in Jammu and Kashmir

In line with a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken decisive action, terminating the employment of 35 individuals and facilitating the early retirement of 32 others. This information is detailed in the MHA’s annual report, which covers the period from April 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. The report underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficient project execution over the past three years, with a particular focus on timely project completion and the full reach of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs.

The government’s firm stance against corruption has resulted in the termination of 35 employees under Article 311, and the premature retirement of 32 employees under Article 226, as outlined in the report. The implementation of financial transformation measures such as BEAMS (Budget Estimates and Monitoring System), PaySys (Payment System), 100 percent physical verification, mandatory administrative approval, technical sanction, and e-tendering has significantly accelerated project completion, leading to increased public satisfaction.