SRINAGAR: A team of Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar made a significant breakthrough in a blind murder case that has been under investigation. Three accused have been identified and arrested on 4 April, 2023 , who were involved in the heinous crime. The accused have been identified as Sahil Maqbool Najar, his wife Mehak Sahil, and Waseem Ahmad Sheikh, all residents of Narkara Budgam. These three (3) all are found involved in drug peddling activities as well.

The case relates to an unidentified dead body that was found at village Tengan on March 15, 2023. Later, the deceased was identified as Suhail Rehman Beigh, son of Ab Rehman Beigh, a resident of Karfali Mohalla in Srinagar. Following his identification and leads in investigation a case under FIR No. 48/23 under Section 302 IPC was registered at Police Station Nowgam.

A team of Police Station Nowgam headed by the SHO Nowgam have been conducting a thorough investigation into the case, making use of available evidence to identify and track down the suspects.

The accused Mohd Waseem Sheikh has been arrested for helping the other two accused for disposing off the body by ferrying it in a sumo vehicle from their rented accommodation at Palpora Sonwar to Tengan. The instant Sumo has been identified and seized in the instant case.

Further investigation of the case is going on.