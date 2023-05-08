Srinagar: A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the Kashmir valley on Monday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was in Baramulla district and the quake took place at a depth of 10 km.
Reports said residents were found rushing out of their homes at a few places in the Valley.
Here are the EQ Parameters of the earthquake:
M: 3.1
ADVERTISEMENT
Date: 08/05/2023
Time: 14:28:15 IST
Lat: 34.16 N
Long: 74.56 E
Depth: 10 Km
Region: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.