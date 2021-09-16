‘243 rapes, 449 kidnappings, 1744 assault on women cases’: NCRB’s latest report reveals grim situation in J&K

SRINAGAR: Pandemic and lockdown notwithstanding, over 247 women were allegedly raped in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 report has revealed shocking details about the crimes against the women in Jammu and Kashmir.

Data reveal that 243 rape cases involving 247 victims were registered in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020. At least 10 attempt-to-rape cases have been registered in different police stations. Eleven cases of unnatural offences have also been reported from Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Similarly, 449 cases of kidnapping of women to compel them for marriage have also been registered last year. NCRB data reveal that 1744 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty were registered in Jammu and Kashmir.

Likewise, 1639 cases of assault on women involving 1658 victims were registered in the union territory last year. Three cases of sexual harassment at workplaces were also reported last year.

Police have registered 56 cases related to the use of criminal force on women with intent to disrobe. Three cases of voyeurism and 31 cases of stalking have also been registered last year.

NCRB figures reveal that there has been a marginal increase in the overall crime rate in Jammu and Kashmir. Police have registered 28911 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and State Local Law (SLW) in 2020. In 2019, 25408 cases were registered, while 27276 cases were booked in 2018.

Of the total cases, 25233 were registered under IPC and the rest under SLW. Similarly, 22404 cases were registered under IPC in 2019 and 24216 in 2018.

More than 183 people were murdered in 2020. Around 143 cases of murder under section 302 IPC were registered last year. Likewise, 581 cases of attempt to murder involving 677 victims were registered last year. Around 581 cases of death caused by negligence were booked in 2020.

Crime branch figures reveal that 119 people were murdered in 2019. There were 419 attempts to murder cases registered in Jammu and Kashmir. Police also registered 180 cases of stabbing and 962 cases of abduction of kids in 2019.

Around 300 cases of rapes were registered in 2019. Around 1452 molestation cases and 63 eve-teasing cases were also registered in Jammu and Kashmir. Eight dowry deaths and 346 cases of cruelty by husbands were also registered. 1238 cases of burglary, 73 robberies, one dacoity, and 177 cases of arson were also registered in 2019.

Miscellaneous criminal cases stood at 6962 in 2019. Around 2841 cases were registered under local and special laws. They include white-collar crimes and NDPS cases.