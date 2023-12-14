SRINAGAR: In recent actions to curb drug menace from the society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Anantnag & Handwara and recovered contraband/psychotropic substances from their possession.

In Anantnag, a police party of PP Sangam at a checkpoint established near Tulkhan Crossing Sangam intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number CH032-2567 driven by Mohd Rafiq War son of Gh Hassan War resident of Shirpora Frisal. During search, 23 Codeine Phosphate bottles were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Similarly in Handwara, a police party of PP Magam at a checkpoint established at Die Crossing Neelipora Magam intercepted a suspicious person who after noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Jamsheed Ahmed Khan son of Mohd Asadullah Khan resident of Neelipora Magam. During search, Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.