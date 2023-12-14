SRINAGAR: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the commencement of online applications for three key programs: Bachelor of Education – B.Ed (Session Starting January 2024). Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing – B.SCN (PB) (Session Starting January 2024). Ph.D. (Session Starting July 2023).

An entrance test for these programs is scheduled for January 7, 2024. Aspiring candidates can register for the entrance test by visiting www.ignou.ac.in. Detailed eligibility criteria and essential information are available on the website.

The last date for online registration is December 31, 2023. Applicants are advised that only online registrations will be accepted through the University website.

Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, the Regional Director, interested candidates to refer to http://www.ignou.ac.in for complete program details, including eligibility criteria and application procedures.