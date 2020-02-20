JKSSB approves 222 posts for 5 new GMCs, 47 posts of other Deptts

Jammu, Feb 20:The 163rd Board meeting of J&K Services Selection Board was chaired by Chairman JKSSB, Khalid Jahangir here today.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Board: Angrez Singh Rana, M. Shafiq Chak, Pritam Lal Atri, Harvinder Kour, Prof. Tasleema Peer, Controller of Examination JKSSB Musheer Ahmad Mirza, Special Secretary (Legal) Jung Bhadur and Secretary JKSSB Ranjeet Singh besides other officers of the Board.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on various agenda items related to preparation of various selection lists of five new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs), pending court cases, pending selection lists, recommendation withheld cases of various posts and PM Package (Migrants).

The Board approved 269 posts which include 222 posts of various categories for five new GMCs and 47 posts of pending selections.

The Board examined a total of 82 selection files of various categories for five new GMCs and approved 77 selection lists while deferring 5 selection files seeking further clarification from Health and Medical Education Department regarding eligibility and qualification for the post.

Pending selections of Junior Assistant District cadre Doda under item number 60, 02 of 2017, Boiler Mechanic Divisional cadre Jammu under item number 194, 03 of 2016, VLW District cadre Budgam (RBA category) under item number 73, 04 of 2017 under PM Package and Patwari district Budgam (SC category) under item number 364, 06 of 2015 were also approved by the Board and directed the concerned to forward the selection list to the concerned departments for further course of action.

Further, the Board also released 90 recommendations of withheld cases of various posts of different Districts cadre, Divisional cadre Jammu, Divisional cadre Kashmir, State cadre and PM Package (Migrants) and approved 7 cases in pursuance of the directions of Courts related to various categories of posts of pending selections.