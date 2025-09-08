Floods Inflict Heavy Damage on Kashmir’s Apple Industry

Srinagar*: The recent floods in Kashmir have dealt a severe blow to the Valley’s apple industry, the backbone of its rural economy. Widespread inundation in major horticultural belts has left orchards waterlogged, damaging standing fruit and threatening long-term productivity of trees.

Growers from Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, districts said the untimely floods struck at a crucial stage when apples were maturing, leading to extensive fruit drop and rotting. “More than half of our produce has been spoiled. Even the fruit that survived is losing quality,” said Abdul Rashid, an orchardist from Shopian.

Initial estimates by horticulture experts suggest that thousands of metric tonnes of apples may have been lost, pushing the industry towards one of its worst crises in recent years. The floods have also damaged rural infrastructure, including roads, irrigation channels, and storage facilities, hampering transport of whatever produce remains.

Apple growers, who contribute nearly 8% to J\&K’s GDP and sustain thousands of families, fear steep financial losses this season. “This disaster has left us helpless. We request immediate government intervention, compensation, and restoration of road networks to save what little crop is left,” said Ghulam Nabi, a farmer from Sopore.

Officials of the Horticulture Department have said assessment teams are on the ground to evaluate the losses, assuring that a relief package will be recommended to mitigate the crisis.

The floods come at a time when Kashmir’s apple industry was already reeling from high input costs, market competition, and erratic weather. Experts warn that without timely support, growers could face long-term setbacks, affecting the region’s overall economy.