Srinagar: Two persons were arrested for abducting and raping a minor girl in Maisuma area of the city.

Srinagar Police said the two accused namely Sahil Javid S/o Javid Sodagar R/o Ganpatyar Habakadal, and Sahil Yousuf S/o Yousuf Dar R/o Nai Sadak Habakadal were arrested for abducting and raping a minor girl (13 yrs) of Maisuma.

FIR no 11/2023 u/s 363,376 DA of IPC & sec 5,6 of POCSO act at Maisuma PS, said Srinagar Police.