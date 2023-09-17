Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 13 vehicles and arrested 12 persons in Baramulla.

In a statement issued to Asian News Hub (ANH), a police spokesman said that a police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla assisted by SHO PS Baramulla & Incharge PP Delina seized 08 vehicles (4 tippers, 4 tractors) and arrested 7 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Khanpora & Delina Ghat.

They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohammad Dar resident of Ijara Pehlipora, Nisar Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Ahmad Bhat resident of Gosia Colony Azad Gunj Baramulla, Parvaiz Ahmad Dar son of Ab Gani Dar resident of Juhama Baramulla, Sajad Ahmad Sheikh son of Ab Hamid Sheikh resident of Sumbal Shilwath, Mohd Shafi Mir son of Gh Ahmad Mir resident of Nihalpora Pattan, Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Abdullah Bhat resident of Wanigam Kreeri & Imtiyaz Ahmad Miyan son of Mohd Afzal Miyan resident of Burran Pattan.

Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Kunzer seized 3 vehicles (tractors) and arrested 3 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Bongam Kunzer.

They have been identified as Mohd Rafeeq Khanday son of Gh Mohd Khanday, Irshad Ahmad Mir son of Gh Hassan Mir & Irfan Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohi Din Dar all residents Of Harduaboora.

Moreover, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan assisted by Incharge PP Kungamdara seized 2 vehicles (1 tipper & 1 excavator) and arrested 2 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Tapper.

They have been identified as Khurshed Ahmad Wani son of Ab Ahad Wani resident of Tapper Payeen & Dilshaan Ahmad Khan son of Shams Din Khan resident of Ramban.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Station and investigations have been initiated.

Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units, the spokesman added.