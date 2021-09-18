1 CRORE DOSES: J&K achieves new milestone; momentous feat, says LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has crossed a once-unthinkable milestone of administering 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

LG Manoj Sinha announced the feat on Twitter Saturday evening.

“J&K UT achieved a new milestone in Covid Vaccination. Total doses administered crossed 1 crore mark today. It’s a momentous feat. Kudos to the medical fraternity for their tireless efforts,” he wrote.

According to central government’s COWIN dashboard, over 1 lakh doses were administered in J&K on Saturday alone.

The total number of doses given till day-end Saturday was 1,00,14,579 including 71,66,589 first doses and 28,47,990 second doses.

Across J&K, the government has set up over 2000 vaccination sites.

Meanwhile, J&K Saturday witnessed 152 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 taking the number of total active cases in the Union Territory to 1,479 even as no death was reported in last 24 hours.

With no more death, the death toll in the UT stands at 4,416 and 152 fresh positive cases reported on Saturday has pushed the tally of positive cases to 327,773.

Of the exact number of 327,773 cases, 204,316 are from Kashmir division and 123,457 from Jammu division.

Officials said that among 155 new cases, 137 belong to Kashmir division while as 15 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 204,316 including 200,828 recoveries and 2,247 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 123,457 including 121,050 recoveries and 2,169 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,479 including 1,241 from Kashmir division and 238 from Jammu division.

With 135 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 321,878 which is 98.20 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 67 from Srinagar, 23 from Baramulla, 10 from Budgam, 06 from Pulwama, 03 from Kupwara, 03 from Anantnag, 03 from Bandipora, 07 from Ganderbal, 15 from Kulgam and 00 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 15 from Jammu division include 03 from Jammu, 00 from Udhampur, 01 from Rajouri, 08 from Doda, 00 from Kathua, 01 from Samba, 02 from Kishtwar, 00 from Poonch, 00 from Ramban and 00 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Meanwhile, authorities on Saturday said that no fresh cases of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus was reported in the UT and tally stands at 46.