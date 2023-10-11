SRINAGAR: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Wednesday said that when youth would follow the path of “peace, prosperity and discipline”, the nation would automatically prosper and progress.

President Draupadi Murmu awarding students on Kashmir University’s 20th Annual Convocation

Addressing the 40th convocation at Kashmir University, President Murmu said that the nation would prosper more when more and more youth would follow Aman and Chayen (peace and prosperity). “When youth will follow discipline, nation will progress,” she said from the stage of KU convocation hall.

President Murmu started her speech with “Ye Che Mouj Kashmir” and received a huge round of applause. “I am glad to be here. I have been to various convocations and at various institutions and universities of the country but let me tell the youth this campus is more beautiful than others. Kashmir University has had the blessings of Hazratbal in the past and the same will remain,” she said.

She said that she was happy to ward a local boy Kifayatullah at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi for taking part in the Republic Day parade in 2023 and for his social services.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the country is proud of the responsible youth of Kashmir. She urged students of University of Kashmir to actively participate in social service along with their studies. She said that by doing this, they could bring social change and set an example. She was happy to note that alumni have brought glory to this university by serving the country.

Referring to the motto of the University of Kashmir which means ‘let us move from darkness to light’, the President said that the more our youth move towards the light of education and towards the light of peace, the more our country will progress. She added that the society and country whose youth follow the path of development and discipline, move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

The President was happy to note that 55 percent of students at Kashmir University are girls. She said that they present the picture of our country and its destiny. The women and girls are ready to play a bigger role in the leadership of the country. She expressed confidence that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ 2023 would prove to be a revolutionary step towards women-led development in our country.

Speaking about sustainable development, the President said that the lessons of sustainable development are part of Kashmir’s heritage. She cited a saying which means ‘there will be food only as long as there are forests’ and said that it is the responsibility of all of us to preserve this paradise on earth. She urged Kashmir University to be alert in preserving the Himalayan ecosystem. She was happy to note that work related to glaciology, biodiversity conservation and the Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory is at different stages. She expressed confidence that the university would work at a fast pace in all such areas.

The President said that in the National Education Policy emphasis has been laid on Indian Knowledge Systems. If our youth are given good information about Indian Knowledge Systems, they will get many inspiring examples. The work done by an expert, Suyya, about 1200 years ago, to save the city of Srinagar from the flood of Jhelum can be termed as hydraulic engineering. She said that our country has priceless treasures in every field of knowledge and science. It is the responsibility of the academic world to find ways to re-use such organically grown knowledge systems in today’s circumstances.

President Murmu arrived in Kashmir and was received by LG Manoj Sinha at the airport, with a guard of honour. Afterward, she swiftly traveled to the army’s 15 corps headquarters in Srinagar to pay respects at the war memorial. She will spend a night in Srinagar, engaging with local tribal groups and women Self Help Groups during the day.

The president is also set to attend a civic reception in her honor at Raj Bhavan Srinagar.

On Thursday morning, she will depart for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu, to inaugurate a remodelled Parvati Bhavan and Sky Walk.

Officials from the police and administration, including DGP Dilbagh Singh, ADGP Vijay Kumar, Special DG (CID) RR Swain, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Bhalwal, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, DC Srinagar Aijaz Asad, Mayor SMC Junaid Matoo, Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi, and others, were present at the KU Convocation.

