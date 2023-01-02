WhatsApp had apologized to IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar after he pointed out the ‘India map error’.

“Dear @WhatsApp – Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India , must use correct maps,” the minister wrote in his tweet.

WhatsApp later fixed the error and also deleted the tweet with the wrong map of India.

“Thank you Minister for pointing out the unintended error; we have promptly removed the stream, apologies. We will be mindful in the future,” the company tweeted.