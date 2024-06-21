World Leaders Discuss Yoga With Me”: PM Modi At Srinagar Mass Yoga Event

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the International Yoga Day event in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar today, said the number of yoga practitioners around the world is increasing at a rapid rate.

“We can feel the energy in Srinagar, that we gain through Yoga. I extend greetings to people of the country and people performing Yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day. International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This proposal by India was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records,” PM Modi said.

“When I am abroad, global leaders discuss Yoga wit me,” the Prime Minister said. “As we mark 10th International Yoga Day, I urge everyone to make yoga part of their daily lives.”

PM Modi will lead the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

In his address, the prime minister also made a mentioned of 101-year-old Frenchwoman Charlotte Chopin who was awarded a Padma Shri for her services in popularising yoga in her country.

“This year in India, a 101-year-old woman Yoga teacher from France was accorded the Padma Shri. She had never come to India but she dedicated her entire life to creating awareness about Yoga. Today, research on Yoga is being done in prestigious universities and institutions around the world; research papers are being published,” the PM said.

The 30-minute yoga session was supposed to begin at 7 am but was delayed due to the rain. The event is being attended by, among others, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.