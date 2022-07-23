Sam Northeast became the first player to reach 400 in a first-class innings since Biran Lara’s 400*. Glamorgan player Sam Northeast became the fourth batter to score 400 runs in a County Championship innings in Leicester on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Northeast reached the feat off 447 balls with a six and joined Brian Lara, AC MacLaren and Graeme Hick in the elite club of County batters who have hit 400 runs in an innings.

Northeast also became just the 11th batter ever to cross the 400-run mark in a first-class innings. Northeast, who resumed on his overnight score 308, also registered the highest score by a Glamorgan batter in a FC innings during his record-breaking knock.

Glamorgan also recorded its highest-ever total as it went past 718 with an unbeaten 400-plus run stand between Northeast and Chris Cooke for the sixth wicket.

𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗!



Sam Northeast becomes the first Glamorgan player ever to reach 4⃣0⃣0⃣ 👏



𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥. It also brings up the 450 partnership! 🤯



𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲: https://t.co/F3GGp6mm3i#LEIvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/DFrFk15QUW — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 23, 2022