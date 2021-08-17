‘LG’s Rolling Trophy’: Mega sports carnival in all J&K districts soon

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Tuesday chaired a meeting with Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth J&K and Secretary Sports Council to review preparations for Lieutenant Governor’s (LG’s) Rolling Trophy, a mega sports carnival to cater from Panchayat, Block, District and Provincial to UT level across all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The special sports program will soon commence in the UT for overall development of youth.

CEO Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, briefed the meeting that Mission Youth in collaboration with JK Sports Council and Department of Youth Services & Sports are going to conduct the mega event in all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the biggest ever talent hunt and sports bonanza across the Union Territory attempted so far.

The initiative shall not only identify and train the talent further in cricket, football, basketball and volleyball disciplines but also groom the youngsters into soft skills required for overall personality development, he added.

It was also decided in the meeting that extensive advertisement and awareness for the event will be started besides inviting registrations through physical registrations and on spot registrations through forms while youth can also register on Mission Youth portal.

The sports activities will be held in two groups of under 19 Junior and above 19 Seniors for selection of which 3-day selection camps will be held in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions for all the four disciplines of cricket, football, basketball and volleyball.

Three matches across all four sports disciplines and two levels of Junior and Senior shall be played every day across 2 different venues in both the cities to achieve the target of 720 league matches excluding the semifinals and the final.

Advisor Khan suggested that sport celebrities of national level and also the local sports stars be invited for interaction with participants at selection camp level and also at match level to encourage and boost their morale.